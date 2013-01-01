Walking tour, stop 7

The pedestrian precinct was created in the mid 1970s and underwent thorough modernisation between 2013 and 2015. For fantastic photo opportunities, head behind the post office (see stop 6) and look on the other side of the road. The most photogenic building is the half-timbered house at Lange Strasse 33, built in 1612. This building’s gable is a textbook example of the use of decorative rosettes on half-timbered facades. A model of the house can be found in the Lippisches Landesmuseum, Ameide 4, Detmold.

Built just a few years later (in 1618), the house next door at number 35 is no less impressive. It has a particularly original feature in the form of a double-doored hatch with carved pilasters in the gable. Together, these two buildings are excellent examples of Weser Renaissance architecture.