Data Privacy

Privacy Statement concerning the processing of personal data in the context of Google Analytics:

This website uses Google Analytics, a web analytics service provided by Google Inc. ("Google"). Google Analytics uses "cookies ", text files that are stored on your computer, to help analyze how users use the website. The information generated by the cookie about your use of this website are usually transferred to a server of Google in the USA and stored there. In the case of activation of the IP anonymization on this website, your IP address will be truncated within Member states of the European Union or other parties to the Agreement on the European Economic Area.



Only in exceptional cases is the complete IP address transmitted to a Google server in the USA and shortened there. On behalf of the operator of this website Google will use this information to evaluate your use of the website, compiling reports on website activity and providing other with website and internet related services to the website operator. Undertaken as part of Google Analytics that your IP address is not associated with any other data held by Google.

You may refuse the use of cookies by selecting the appropriate settings on your browser, we would point out, however, that you may then be used to their full extent in this case not all features of this website. You can also prevent the collection of data generated by the cookie about your use of the website (including your IP address) to Google and the processing of these data by Google, by downloading available under the following link browser plugin and install: http://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout?hl=en.