A two-hour guided walk in the fresh air through the Bad Salzuflen Spa Park and landscape garden is offered once a week from March to October, with plenty of stops and breathing practice such as abdominal breathing, thoracic breathing and pursed-lip exhalation. Information is provided on the graduation houses, Spa Park and nine different Bad Salzuflen springs and wells during the leisurely walk. One-sided thoracic breathing is used in between to really open out the body and create air. Or alternate nostril breathing, which creates a good feeling around the sinuses.

Anyone suffering with bronchial tube or lung problems who could benefit from any bit of relief is welcome to take part in the breathing walks. As are those wishing to learn more about their breathing, of course. The walk costs €3 but is free with a valid visitor card or Lippe residents’ card.

Dates and meeting point