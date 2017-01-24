Flachsheide Camper Park
Visit our attractive camper park. We offer 66 camper pitches at the former Flachsheide dressage stadium in Forsthausweg. Enjoy a varied and relaxing holiday here in quiet surroundings in the heart of green nature.
Facilities
- Central service area at the bottom of the access road with ST-SAN and ground drain
- Power posts
- Information board
- Recycle bins
- Free Internet access via Wi-Fi hotspot
Prices
- €7 per night and camper including water supply and disposal and waste disposal
- €6.50 per night from 10 consecutive nights
- Electricity extra according to consumption (€0.50/kWh)
- Spa surcharge extra (spa taxes)
- Peak season (01/04 – 31/10) €3.20 per day and per person
- Off season (01/11 – 31/03) €2.90 per day and per person
In return, you receive a visitor card which offers you, amongst other things, free travel with the city bus to the centre, free entrance to the Spa Park and much more. Further information and prices for the visitor card can be found here (German).
Use of the washing and showering facilities at the VitaSol Therme thermal spa costs €2.80 per person (max. stay 30 minutes).
Address
Wohnmobilpark Flachsheide
Forsthausweg 1 (opposite MEDIAN Klinik NRZ Bad Salzuflen)
32105 Bad Salzuflen
GPS coordinates:
N 52° 05’ 53.0” (decimal: 52.098056)
E 08° 45’ 04.0” (decimal: 8.751111)
Booking requests
If you would like to book a pitch please click here
