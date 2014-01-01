100 Years Anniversary

1914 - 2014

Logo 100 Years Anniversary

Salzuflen was named a salt water health spa in 1914, earning the city the title of "Bad" (German for "spa"). This important event allowed the city to develop into a well-known spa resort with a fantastic health spa tradition.

Today, 100 years after Salzuflen was named a health spa, the salt water from nine springs and wells is still key. It is bathed in, inhaled and drank.

100 years of Bad Salzuflen with air and water reminiscent of the seaside – join with us in celebrating "100 years of Bad"

Then and now

Bathhouses at Bismarckstraße

Graduation Towers with rosegarden

Haus am See

Entrance to the Spa Park

Row of houses on Moltkestraße

Building in Wenkenstraße (now Villa Elisabeth)

Leopoldbad and rose garden

“Leopold”-spring in the Spa Park

Lake in the Spa Park with catering

