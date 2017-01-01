"Bad Salzuflen blossoms" was again a success this year on the 8th of April. The topic "Go for golf" made Bad Salzuflen downtown become a giant Golf course. The nine golf-stations generated a lot of fun and they challenged all ages. Planted flower boxes created a springlike atmosphere. There was livemusic from Free Fall, the "Vantasten", the Bad Salzuflen orchestra and "Klavierzauber". The kids enjoyed Happu Krenz, the ballon artist and the flowerstudio.