Bad Salzuflen blossoms
"Bad Salzuflen blossoms" was again a success this year on the 8th of April. The topic "Go for golf" made Bad Salzuflen downtown become a giant Golf course. The nine golf-stations generated a lot of fun and they challenged all ages. Planted flower boxes created a springlike atmosphere. There was livemusic from Free Fall, the "Vantasten", the Bad Salzuflen orchestra and "Klavierzauber". The kids enjoyed Happu Krenz, the ballon artist and the flowerstudio.
The event was a cooperation between the Golfclub Heerhof, the merchants and the city marketing. Bobe Speditions GmbH, Wilhelm Linnenbecker, the Messezentrum, "Autohaus Stegelmann", the"Stadtwerke", the "Lippische Landes-Zeitung", the GOP, the "Staatsbad" und the city marketing were involved.