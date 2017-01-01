Bad Salzuflen blossoms

"Bad Salzuflen blossoms" was again a success this year on the 8th of April. The topic "Go for golf" made Bad Salzuflen downtown become a giant Golf course. The nine golf-stations generated a lot of fun and they challenged all ages. Planted flower boxes created a springlike atmosphere. There was livemusic from Free Fall, the "Vantasten", the Bad Salzuflen orchestra and "Klavierzauber". The kids enjoyed Happu Krenz, the ballon artist and the flowerstudio.

The event was a cooperation between the Golfclub Heerhof, the merchants and the city marketing. Bobe Speditions GmbH, Wilhelm Linnenbecker, the Messezentrum,  "Autohaus Stegelmann", the"Stadtwerke", the "Lippische Landes-Zeitung", the GOP, the "Staatsbad" und the city marketing were involved.

Images from "Bad Salzuflen blossoms 2017"

Luftballonkünstler Happu Krenz

Contact person :

Staatsbad Salzuflen GmbH

Tourist Information
Kurgastzentrum
Parkstraße 20
32105 Bad Salzuflen

Phone: +49 5222 183-183
Fax: +49 5222 183-208
info@staatsbad-salzuflen.de
www.staatsbad-salzuflen.de