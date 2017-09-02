Once a year retailers, restaurateurs, hotels, and clubs of Bad Salzuflen invite to their Service Day themed "Bad Salzuflen enchants".

Downtown Bad Salzuflen rolls out the red carpet and enchants their guests with actions, attractions, entertainment, special deals, and of course excellent service.

On Saturday, Semptember the 2nd, it is time again for "Bad Salzuflen enchants". The popular Service Day happens for the 10th time this year and it will enchants with a special Shopping experience.