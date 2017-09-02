Bad Salzuflen enchants

Once a year retailers, restaurateurs, hotels, and clubs of Bad Salzuflen invite to their Service Day themed "Bad Salzuflen enchants".

Downtown Bad Salzuflen rolls out the red carpet and enchants their guests with actions, attractions, entertainment, special deals, and of course excellent service.

On Saturday, Semptember the 2nd, it is time again for "Bad Salzuflen enchants". The popular Service Day happens for the 10th time this year and it will enchants with a special Shopping experience.

 

 

Images

Bad Salzuflen Service-Days
Visit us

Bad Salzuflen Service Days

...on the Service Day
"Bad Salzuflen enchants"
on 2nd September 2017

Contact person :

Staatsbad Salzuflen GmbH

Tourist Information
Kurgastzentrum
Parkstraße 20
32105 Bad Salzuflen

Phone: +49 5222 183-183
Fax: +49 5222 183-208
info@staatsbad-salzuflen.de
www.staatsbad-salzuflen.de