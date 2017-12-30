During Christmas time town a nativity village with ornate wooden pavilions can be found in the heart of the historic old town. The city is decorated with countless lights; in the nativity village on the Salzhof you can see live animals and blazing fire. Additionally, the many little christmas cottages come with crafts, mulled wine scent and culinary delicacies.

Right in the centre, a big Christmas pyriamide from the Erzgebirge rises more than 33 feet in the air. Beneath the large wings traditional figures rotate on three floors, on the bottom hot drinks are served to warm you up.

Christmas Dream Website (German)