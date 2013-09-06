Night of 10.000 Candles
Countless candles and lanterns transform the Spa Park Bad Salzuflen with its trees and flowerbeds, lakes, the Salze and the water feature in front of the Concert Hall into a magical and colorful ocean of light.
To the sound of romantic music by the Bad Salzuflen orchestra you can experience and enjoy the beautiful grounds of the Spa Park in a whole new light. Also drinks and edible snacks will be provided. The spa park lighting "Night of Ten Thousand Candles" is held once a year.