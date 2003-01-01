Recreation

Bad Salzuflen’s green surroundings offer much for you to see and do. Active pursuits are twice the fun in this diverse landscape.



Exercise is a way of life for us - hiking, cycling, swimming, tennis, horse riding and golfing. The Spa Park and landscape garden also attract walkers in great numbers. Anyone wishing to boost their fitness even further can add walking poles - Nordic walking is almost twice as effective as normal walking and the ideal way to gently exercise all of your body.