Active in the Park
The outdoor season in the Spa Park for activity lovers runs from April to October. The Staatsbad offers various programmes – for the dedicated and those who decide on the spot to have a go. Anyone interested in getting active in the beautiful park surroundings and enjoying fresh air is welcome to try the series of "Active in the Park" events.
For those keen to give it a try: the €3 Spa Park entrance fee is the only charge. Anyone with a visitor card or Lippe residents’ card can partake free of
|Montag
|Dienstag
|Mittwoch
|Donnerstag
|Freitag
11.00 - 11.45 Uhr
|10.00 - 10.45 Uhr
Wassertreten
5.5. - 27.10.
|10.00 - 10.45 Uhr
Wassertreten
6.5. - 28.10.
|11.00 - 11.45 Uhr
Gymnastik im Park
9.4. - 24.9.
|11.00 - 11.45 Uhr
Atemgymnastik
10.4. - 30.10.
|11.00 -11.45 Uhr
Qi Gong
7.4. - 27.10.
|11.00 - 11.45 Uhr
Atemgymnastik
8.4. - 28.10.
|14.00 - 16.00 Uhr
Atemwanderung
26.3. - 29.10.
|15.15 - 16.00 Uhr
Singen & Tanzen
10.4.- 30.10.
|
|16.15 - 17.00 Uhr
Bewegungs-
meditation
8.4. - 28.10.
|16.15 - 17.00 Uhr
Qi Gong
9.4. - 29.10.
|16.15 - 17.00 Uhr
Bewegungs-
meditation
10.4. - 30.10.
Bitte beachten Sie: An Feiertagen findet Aktiv im Park nicht statt.