The area around Bad Salzuflen boasts beautiful cycle routes through a diverse landscape. There’s something for every cyclist here, whether you want to cycle at your leisure on flat paths or go full blast up hills and down valleys, whether you want a short day route or to go further afield. Bad Salzuflen cycle routes take you into the town’s surrounding areas. Each route is indicated using a symbol matching its theme. These are largely asphalted cycle paths or side roads with little traffic. The circuits are between 20 to 40 kilometres in length. Some of them are suitable for families and have moderate inclines while others are demanding and for the more sporty amongst us.

The Turnip Route

The Turnip Route stretches over 38 kilometres past lush meadows and fertile fields in north-west Lippe, taking in Bad Salzuflen, Lage and Leopoldshöhe.

Length: 38 km
Level of difficulty: Suitable for families, moderate inclines
Condition: Largely cycle paths or side roads with little traffic

Download Map (PDF)

The Forest and Meadows Route

This 24 kilometre route has lots of scenic and cultural highpoints and is a superb half-day excursion into the surrounding area. The diverse route takes you over well-developed cycle paths as well as urban cobblestones, natural forest and gravel paths and roads with little traffic.

Length: 24 km
Level of difficulty: Demanding, sporty
Condition: Largely cycle paths or side roads with little traffic

Download Map (PDF)

The Brick Route

The Brick Route encompasses stops associated with industrial culture in Lippe along its 24 kilometres. Industrial sectors typical to the region, such as brick production and saltworks, are included as well as the diverse landscape surrounded by the Teutoburg Forest mountains.

Length: 24 km
Level of difficulty: Suitable for families, moderate inclines
Condition: Largely cycle paths or side roads with little traffic

Download Map (PDF)

Teuto-Navigator

Visit the interactive activity planner for Bad Salzuflen and Ostwestfalen-Lippe with tour tips, attractions and many other information ...

www.teuto-navigator.de

Bike and electric bike rental

Bike and electric bike rental in Bad Salzuflen

Bike rental

Riding a bike through the beautiful countryside around Bad Salzuflen and further afield while your feet want to keep pedalling and there is enough air in your tyres – that’s something special.

The Staatsbad also has just the kind of two-wheeler you need if you’d prefer to cycle effortlessly through the hilly Lippe countryside – electric bikes.

Bikes can be rented at the Tourist Information Office.