The area around Bad Salzuflen boasts beautiful cycle routes through a diverse landscape. There’s something for every cyclist here, whether you want to cycle at your leisure on flat paths or go full blast up hills and down valleys, whether you want a short day route or to go further afield. Bad Salzuflen cycle routes take you into the town’s surrounding areas. Each route is indicated using a symbol matching its theme. These are largely asphalted cycle paths or side roads with little traffic. The circuits are between 20 to 40 kilometres in length. Some of them are suitable for families and have moderate inclines while others are demanding and for the more sporty amongst us.