Excursions in the region

Hermann Monument
As Lippe's landmark, the Hermann Monument ranks among the most significant tourist attractions in the region. In the middle of the Teutoburg Forest, the 53.5 meter high statue commemorates the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest in the year 9 A.D. Looking out from the platform of the monument, you can enjoy a fascinating view out over Detmold and the range of hills associated with the Teutoburg Forest. The Teuto Climbing Park, the restaurant "Zur Bandelhöhe“, and a playground, round off the attractive offering for families, groups, and all other visitors interested in culture and nature.
More information (German)