Internet terminals and Wi-Fi
Spa Internet terminals
We have set up two Internet terminals in the spa visitor centre. The spa Internet service allows visitors to view the Bad Salzuflen website free of charge and find information about accommodation, events and much more. Visitors wishing to access other websites must pay a fee by inserting coins into the relevant slot.
|Internet use is charged at €0.50 per 15 minutes
The fee must be paid before using the Internet. No refunds are available for time which is not used. If you have any questions, our tourist information team will be happy to help. Enjoy the World Wide Web.
Spa Wi-Fi
Visitors (with a valid visitor card) can use Wi-Fi to access the Internet free of charge on their own smartphone, laptop or tablet
- in the foyer of the spa guest centre,
- at the Vitalzentrum health centre (ground-floor foyer and seating area on the first floor),
- in the square outside the concert hall,
- in the foyer of the concert hall,
- in the reading room (on the back of the theatre)
- in the Spa House Bad Sazuflen
- in front of the Leopold spring temple in the Spa Park
- on the sun deck/covered walkway at the clock tower graduation house, in parts of the surrounding rose garden, and at
- Flachsheide Camper Park.
Anyone without a valid visitor card must pay a fee to use the spa Wi-Fi network.
|Spa Wi-Fi/access per day: free with a visitor card
|Spa Wi-Fi/access per day: €3 without a visitor card
Access details for use of the hotspot are available from the tourist information office at the spa visitor centre. Visitors staying at Flachsheide Camper Park can also request the access details from the information pavilion at the park during opening hours.