Internet terminals and Wi-Fi

We have set up two Internet terminals in the spa visitor centre. The spa Internet service allows visitors to view the Bad Salzuflen website free of charge and find information about accommodation, events and much more. Visitors wishing to access other websites must pay a fee by inserting coins into the relevant slot.

Internet use is charged at €0.50 per 15 minutes

The fee must be paid before using the Internet. No refunds are available for time which is not used. If you have any questions, our tourist information team will be happy to help. Enjoy the World Wide Web.