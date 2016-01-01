Are you still looking for accommodation in Bad Salzuflen for yourself or friends? Do you need an events calendar, directions or a map of the city? Are you looking for information on excursions in the region or package deals? Then the Tourist Information Office is just the place for you.

From wellness products, Kneipp® products and bathing items to sweets and spices, you will find lots of fantastic gift ideas at our spa guest centre at our Tourist Information Office.

It’s all about service here. The approachable team at the Tourist Information Office would be pleased to be of assistance in person, by phone or online, providing expert information and a friendly service.