Relaxation in thermal salt water

Float in the thermal brine while listening to the gentle sound of relaxing music. Experience complete relaxation with the help of a pleasant massage, gentle stretching and soft mobilization of the joints. Supported by the uplifting forces of the pleasantly warm thermal brine, movement and relaxation unite to a unique experience of feeling weightless and free.

Individual Application (ca. 45 Min.) 48,- € Aquafloating for two (ca. 60 Min.) 75,- €