Relaxation in thermal salt water
Aquafloating
Float in the thermal brine while listening to the gentle sound of relaxing music. Experience complete relaxation with the help of a pleasant massage, gentle stretching and soft mobilization of the joints. Supported by the uplifting forces of the pleasantly warm thermal brine, movement and relaxation unite to a unique experience of feeling weightless and free.
|Individual Application (ca. 45 Min.)
|48,- €
|Aquafloating for two (ca. 60 Min.)
|75,- €
BrineDream
With Candlelight and underwater-music our thermal brine basin turns into an oasis of relaxation. Close your eyes and embark on a journey far from your daily life..
|Every Friday, 7.45 pm – 8.45 pm.
|9,50 €
|Maximum of 7 people. Please book in advance.