All of our organs have corresponding places in our feet, the so-called reflex zones that reflect our current constitution. Massaging these reflex zones improves the circulation of the stimulated organs, promotes the elimination of toxins and restores the energetic balance. Reflexology harmonizes body, mind and soul and stimulates the immune system.

Massage (ca. 30 Min.) 29,- € Foot reflexology-Reiki-Application 45,- €