Massages for dreaming

Flavors of ethereal oils are absorbed by the skin into the bloodstream and are flushed through the body, thereby activating the organs and strengthening the immune system. Depending on the use you can revive and rebuild, relax or calm down. Choose your favourite scent from the following flavors: Active, Balance, Energy, Honey-Ginger, Orange, Rose and Relax.

Full body (ca. 40 Min.) 42,- € Back (ca. 30 Min.) 32,- €